Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2020) - WealthyPlanet, a FinTech company that will offer next-generation online personal financial planning, today announced a partnership with Movies for Mommies (MFM), a national organization of 30,000 new parents. The partnership will enable the company to engage MFM members in a user Beta Program to fine-tune and validate its planning software prior to the commercial launch later this year. The Beta Program will offer a unique and comprehensive personal financial picture and education for the Ontario MFM members that participate.

Beta users can easily create an after-tax personal financial plan by first answering some questions regarding their current finances, including assets, investments, debt products and insurance. The planning software then calculates a "before" and "after" view of their plan over a future timeline, benefiting from advanced algorithms such as consumption smoothing. Users will get an integrated and detailed financial picture, so they can make better decisions to optimize their financial plan and goal achievement. They will also receive help from specialized financial life coaches, through live video conference or phone access built right into the user interface.

"We are pleased to partner with WealthyPlanet to offer their revolutionary financial planning tool to our community of parents, particularly at a time of great financial uncertainty for so many families," said Robyn Green, Founder of Movies for Mommies. "Having a good financial plan and knowledge in this area is so important to ensure quality of life and a happy future for families, especially when started early as a first-time parent."

"We are very excited to be working with Movies for Mommies to get first-hand feedback from this important community of new Moms and Dads on their financial planning needs." said John Podlewski, Founder and CEO of WealthyPlanet. "We look forward to helping members gain a better understanding of their holistic life and family financial plan, including debt management, home buying, saving for retirement and insurance, so they can put more money into their pockets and their plans, rather than into fees and commissions."

As part of this partnership, WealthyPlanet will be conducting surveys and providing education on savvy money management for MFM members.

About WealthyPlanet:

WealthyPlanet gives everyday Canadians confidence about their financial future through a free online financial planning tool, cost-effective products, and non-commissioned financial life-coaching. We are a Burlington, Ontario-based FinTech company filling a need for most people that have no comprehensive view of their long-term financial plan or understanding of their one monthly contribution required to reach financial and life goals. Sign up to be a Beta user at www.wealthyplanet.com

About Movies for Mommies:

Movies for Mommies is the original parent and baby film event established by Robyn Green in 2001. The organization works with local cinemas creating events for new parents to enjoy grown up movies a baby-friendly environment. The program has created an important social and support community for likeminded new parents. The MFM community has 30,000 members including multiple local chapters in cities across Canada. www.moviesformommies.com

