

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ), a manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, announced polysilicon production and sales guidance for the second quarter and maintained its full-year 2020 polysilicon production guidance.



The company expects to produce about 15,500 to 16,500 MT of polysilicon and sell about 14,500 to 15,500 MT of polysilicon to external customers during the second quarter of 2020.



The company also continues to project full year 2020 polysilicon production in the range of 73,000 to 75,000 MT, which takes into account the impact of the company's annual facility maintenance.



