Rene Buhay, Vice President of Sales Marketing at leading education technology manufacturer AVer Europe outlines the role technology can play in personalising lessons for different learners.

In a world of fast-moving technology, education providers need to ensure the equipment used in their institutions meets the increasing expectations of its students to maintain engagement in the classroom. By exploring the preferences and learning styles of different students, we can identify how technology can meet the needs of learners within the classroom.

A visual learner is at their best when working with images and reading text. These learners need to see first what they are expected to know. Cameras and tablets keep the attention of students. Visualisers project paper handouts, pages from books, 3D objects and any other object that will fit within the camera's perspective to large screens so that students can get a closer look.

Verbal learners love language, whether it is written or spoken. Therefore, a traditional classroom with a lecturer working off textbooks or notes gives these students the resources to succeed. But education technology greatly enhances the classroom experience, such as access to a tablet, or watching videos of educational lectures and podcasts.

Aural learners learn best through hearing directions and speaking answers. Typically, aural learners prefer to listen to lectures rather than take notes. Classroom technology provides many methods of audio engagement, with standard examples including TVs and computers. Some visualisers also have a recording function that enable teachers to create audio content for aural learners.

Physical/kinetic learners pick up information by handling things and moving around. Technology is a great support for learners who like to physically manipulate what they are studying to retain the maximum amount of information. Students could also use an interactive whiteboard or even make a video of how they perform a task by using a visualiser's recording function.

Technology in the classroom can make a big difference when it comes to teaching different learning styles. It's crucial that education technology works to driving engagement and meeting the needs of different learners, while working seamlessly with existing practices within the classroom.

