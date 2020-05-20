Technavio has been monitoring the nursing breast pads market and it is poised to grow by USD 88.68 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ameda Inc., Artsana Spa, Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Johnson Johnson, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lansinoh Laboratories Inc., Medela AG, Munchkin Inc., Newell Brands Inc., and Pigeon Corp. are some of the major market participants. The increasing number of working women will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increasing number of working women has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Nursing Breast Pads Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Nursing Breast Pads Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Reusable
- Disposable
- Silicone
- Hydrogel
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
- Distribution Channel
- Offline Stores
- Online Stores
Nursing Breast Pads Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our nursing breast pads market report covers the following areas:
- Nursing Breast Pads Market Size
- Nursing Breast Pads Market Trends
- Nursing Breast Pads Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the rising popularity of ultra-thin washable nursing breast pads as one of the prime reasons driving the nursing breast pads market growth during the next few years.
Nursing Breast Pads Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the nursing breast pads market, including some of the vendors such as Ameda Inc., Artsana Spa, Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Johnson Johnson, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lansinoh Laboratories Inc., Medela AG, Munchkin Inc., Newell Brands Inc., and Pigeon Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the nursing breast pads market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Nursing Breast Pads Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist nursing breast pads market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the nursing breast pads market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the nursing breast pads market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of nursing breast pads market vendors
Table Of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Reusable Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Disposable Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Silicone Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Hydrogel Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Individual users Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Hospitals Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline stores Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online stores Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Ameda Inc.
- Artsana Spa
- Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd.
- Johnson Johnson
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Lansinoh Laboratories Inc.
- Medela AG
- Munchkin Inc.
- Newell Brands Inc.
- Pigeon Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
