Testing Platform Now Available for All Applications Running on the Global Network

Login VSI, the company dedicated to maximizing the end-user experience, today announced the general availability of Login Enterprise with native support for Microsoft Azure.

Login VSI has seen significant traction with our customers running applications and infrastructure on Azure. The native support for the platform enables these customers to seamlessly deploy Login Enterprise to Azure quickly, and without any additional hardware.

Login VSI is a Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD) integration partner. We have been supporting WVD performance testing since 2019 and performed hundreds of tests to evaluate the performance profile of Windows 10 multi-session. This testing has been focused on maximizing the end-user experience for WVD in the areas of scalability, login performance, and cost optimization. Supporting Azure as a native platform for Login Enterprise is further support of this partnership.

As more and more enterprises are shifting their workforce and infrastructure to enable remote productivity and management, many of them are adopting Windows Virtual Desktop as a desktop solution. By offering native support for Azure, our customers can easily perform stress, performance and compatibility testing on applications running on WVD, all within the context of their Azure account.

"Releasing native support for Azure enables us to more effectively support our customers with an 'Azure first' methodology," said Eric-Jan van Leeuwen, CEO of Login VSI. "Additionally, this initiative supports Microsoft's Azure consumption goals, which furthers our alignment within the Microsoft sales and channel organization."

About Login VSI

Login VSI is the only solution in the market guaranteed to maximize the end-user experience for digital workspaces. We reduce risk and ensure business continuity by safeguarding application and desktop performance. We do this using synthetic users to automatically test and validate the impact of change in physical, virtual and cloud-based workspaces.

Our flagship product, Login Enterprise integrates application compatibility testing, load testing, as well as performance availability testing into a single platform. Login Enterprise also includes standard "out-of-the-box" application template workloads. Login VSI has over 400 customers in 50 countries. For more information, visit www.loginvsi.com.

