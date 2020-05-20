Pacific Ventures Group INC: Pacific Ventures Group Launches Updated Websites to Improve its Online Presence

Expected to Add Incremental $2-4 Million Annual Revenue

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2020 / Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:PACV) (the "Company"), a food and beverage holding company specializing in the distribution of consumer food, beverage and alcohol-related products, is pleased to announce that it has officially launched its updated websites.

Pacific Ventures Group

https://pacvgroup.com

The Company forecasts that its increased online efforts are expected to generate an additional $2 - 4 million annual revenue.

Ms. Shannon Masjedi, Pacific Venture Group's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Now that we have integrated our businesses together, this final piece to connect them in the virtual online world, was expedited and more important than ever, given the current COVID-19 pandemic. Our world as we know it has been altered and more and more business is shifting online. Part of our growth strategy for the next 12 months is to increase our online presence, which includes linking these websites to promote cross-sell opportunities among our clients. We look forward to continually updated and improving our online assets and seek innovative ways to drive web traffic and awareness, which will result in increased revenue."

San Diego Farmers Outlet

https://sandiegofarmersoutlet.com

Seaport Meat Company

https://www.seaportmeat.com

SnoBar

https://snobarcocktails.com

About Pacific Ventures Group, Inc.

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:PACV) is focused on expansion within the consumer products, food, beverage and alcohol-related industries. For more information on PACV, please visit www.pacvgroup.com. (You need to be at least 21 years of age (legal age to consume alcohol) to visit the section of the web site dedicated to SnöBar.)

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-Looking Statement: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which include but are not limited to, the inability of the company to obtain financing sufficient to maintain its operations and execute its acquisition strategy; the inherent uncertainties associated with smaller reporting companies; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors Contact:

ir@pacvgroup.com

SOURCE: Pacific Ventures Group INC

