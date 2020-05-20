Vior, Inc.: Vior Discovers Several Massive Ilmenite Bodies During Drilling at Foothills Project, Quebec

QUEBEC, QC / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2020 / SOCIÉTÉ D'EXPLORATION MINIÈRE VIOR INC. ("Vior"), (TSXV:VIO)(FRANKFURT:VL51) - is pleased to announce the discovery of several massive ilmenite bodies (titanium and iron) from drilling on its Foothills rutile (titanium) project, located near the town of Saint-Urbain, Quebec, a historic iron-titanium mining camp. The project is comprised of three separate blocks covering 320 km2 and is held by Vior. Iluka Exploration (Canada) Ltd. ("Iluka"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU), one of the largest producers of high-grade titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile, is fully funding all exploration and drill program work.

The helicopter-supported drilling program, which began in July 2019, was completed in March 2020 with a total of 13 holes for 2,664 meters. For logistical reasons, the program was interrupted in 2019 after four holes but resumed in February 2020 and was completed in mid-March. The program was designed to test the aeromagnetic and 'HeliFalcon' gradio-gravimetric targets potentially associated with massive rutile-rich ilmenite bodies hosted within the anorthositic intrusions of St-Urbain and Lac Malbaie. Several of the priority targets were been explained by the discovery of massive ilmenite bodies of up to tens of meters thickness.

Best results of the drilling program :

Hole # Az Dip From

(m) To

(m) Thickness

(m)** Mineralization* FO-20-01 050 -50 4.00 21.35 17.35 Massive ilmenite 24.05 27.55 3.50 53.40 55.05 1.65 56.25 61.00 4.75 FO-20-02 050 -70 2.30 30.85 28.55 Massive ilmenite 52.50 56.30 3.80 FO-20-04 180 -55 40.75 56.55 15.80 Massive ilmenite FO-20-05 000 -55 117.00 127.85 10.85 Massive ilmenite FO-20-07 320 -60 34.65 85.15 50.50 Massive ilmenite 84.15 98.15 14.00 Nelsonite (15%-20% ilmenite, 10% apatite) FO-20-08 320 -45 32.90 49.60 16.70 Massive ilmenite 49.60 64.75 15.15 Semi-massive ilmenite 64.75 69.05 4.30 Massive ilmenite

*Massive ilmenite: 60-100%, Semi-massive ilmenite: 30-60%. **The true thickness of reported drill intervals cannot be determined with the information currently available. Additional drilling would be required to determine the orientation and true thickness of the mineralized zones.

The drill core is being processed and analyzed at the IOS Services Géoscientifiques facilities in Saguenay, Quebec, in order to determine its physical, mineralogical and geochemical characteristics with the objective to target the next exploration follow-up.

Location of drill holes and rutile-rich ilmenite blocks on a 'HeliFalcon' gradio-gravimetric background on Foothills.

Quality Control

The firm IOS Géoscientifiques, which supervised the drilling campaign, was mandated to implement the quality control program. The procedure, supervised by a chemist specializing in this field, includes the insertion of approximately 15% of control materials made up of analytical blanks and certified reference materials. The samples will be sent to ALS-Minerals de Val-D'Or, an ISO 17025 certified laboratory for analysis by X-ray fluorescence on borate pearls and plasma emission mass spectrometry.

Qualified Person

The technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Marc L'Heureux, P.Geo., who is the Company's Qualified Person as per NI 43-101.

About Vior

Vior is a junior mining exploration company based in Quebec whose corporate strategy is to generate, explore, and develop high quality projects in proven and favourable mining jurisdictions in North America. Through the years, Vior's management and technical team have demonstrated their ability to discover several gold deposits and many high-quality mineral prospects.

