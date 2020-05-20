Technavio has been monitoring the renal dialysis market and it is poised to grow by USD 31.71 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200520005351/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Renal Dialysis Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please request Latest Free Sample Report on Covid-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Asahi Kasei Corp., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co., DaVita Inc., Diaverum AB, Fresenius SE Co. KGaA, Medtronic Plc, Nipro Corp., and W. L. Gore Associates Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing number of ESRD patients will offer immense growth opportunities, high treatment costs will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The increasing number of ESRD patients has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, high treatment costs might hamper the market growth.

Renal Dialysis Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Renal Dialysis Market is segmented as below:

End-user In-center Dialysis Home Dialysis

Geography North America APAC Europe ROW



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43740

Renal Dialysis Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our renal dialysis market report covers the following areas:

Renal Dialysis Market size

Renal Dialysis Market trends

Renal Dialysis Market industry analysis

This study identifies the prevalence of diabetes and hypertension as one of the prime reasons driving the renal dialysis market growth during the next few years.

Renal Dialysis Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Renal Dialysis Market, including some of the vendors such as Asahi Kasei Corp., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co., DaVita Inc., Diaverum AB, Fresenius SE Co. KGaA, Medtronic Plc, Nipro Corp., and W. L. Gore Associates Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Renal Dialysis Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Renal Dialysis Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist renal dialysis market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the renal dialysis market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the renal dialysis market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of renal dialysis market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

In-center dialysis Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Home dialysis Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Hemodialysis Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Peritoneal dialysis and others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Asahi Kasei Corp.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

DaVita Inc.

Diaverum AB

Fresenius SE Co. KGaA

Medtronic Plc

Nipro Corp.

W. L. Gore Associates Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200520005351/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/