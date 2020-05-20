

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's average gross wages grew less-than-expected and employment decreased in April, data from Statistics Poland showed on Wednesday.



Average gross wages and salaries increased 1.9 percent year-on-year in April. Economists had expected a 4.5 percent rise.



On a monthly basis, average gross wages fell 3.7 percent in April.



Average paid employment declined 2.1 percent annually in April and fell 2.4 percent from the previous month.



Average paid employment decreased due to reduction of the part of the full-time employment, end of fixed-term contracts and not extending them - which may be partly due to the coronavirus pandemic, the agency said.



During the January to April period, average gross wages and salaries increased 5.6 percent. Average paid employment rose 0.4 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

