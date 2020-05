Acquiring Born in the Cloud, a Microsoft Gold Partner, Expands Open Systems' Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Capabilities and Deepens its Expertise in Azure Sentinel

Open Systems, a secure access service edge (SASE) pioneer supporting enterprises in their digital transformation journey, today announced its acquisition of Born in the Cloud, a specialist in cybersecurity threat detection, prevention and response. Its "SWAT team" of architects, engineers and developers enables enterprise customers to securely achieve their cloud automation, strategy and migration goals with the Microsoft Azure cloud platform. This addition bolsters Open Systems' ability to serve the large and expanding market for Azure Sentinel services with enterprises worldwide.

"Born in the Cloud's unrivaled expertise in securing Microsoft environments, from end points to cloud, and reputation for solving customers' most demanding Azure Sentinel requirements, make it an ideal extension of Open Systems, a fellow Microsoft Gold Partner," said Jeff Brown, CEO of Open Systems. "The timing of this deal is perfect as COVID-19 has forced enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation and driven the need for cybersecurity solutions like our Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services, which complement our Managed SD-WAN services to deliver a complete SASE offering."

The acquisition of Born in the Cloud builds on the recent introduction of Open Systems' new cloud-native MDR service, which incorporates the Microsoft Azure Sentinel security information and event management (SIEM) solution. This MDR service complements the networking capabilities of Open Systems' SASE solution and its SASE-delivered SD-WAN, providing exceptional security that supports enterprises' digital transformations and their increasing use of mobile devices, edge computing and the cloud. Enterprises that use Azure and Sentinel will find implementing the service to be a straightforward process.

"Open Systems' acquisition of Born in the Cloud, with its complementary security capabilities, is a smart way to enhance its SASE platform," said Lee Doyle, Principal Analyst, Doyle Research. "This is a good time for this move, as many enterprises are looking to leverage cloud-based SIEMs to power their digital transformation."

Born in the Cloud works with enterprises around the world and specializes in onboarding and management services that enable customers to maximize their Azure and Sentinel implementations. Its engineers are experts in cybersecurity, Microsoft Security Stack, cloud automation and AI, data science and DevOps. The company was founded in 2010 by Paul Keely, a noted cloud and security expert who has been recognized as a Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) 10 times and is the author of Microsoft Cloud Security at the C-Level, a best-selling book on Azure security.

"Joining Open Systems gives us the scale to serve more large clients, while still retaining the nimbleness to quickly address customer needs," said Keely, who has joined Open Systems as General Manager to oversee the company's Born in the Cloud business unit. "Together, we offer Azure customers an unbeatable combination of proven networking and security solutions supported by world-class engineers who thrive on challenges."

