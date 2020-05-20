Essence Group and TeleHelp Partner With the City of Santos in Brazil to Protect Seniors During COVID-19

The Partnership will provide crucial remote monitoring of over 60s who are not in a critical condition

SANTOS, Brazil, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a spike in cases of COVID-19 in Brazil, the City of Santos has deployed Essence SmartCare's advanced senior monitoring technologies, through its partner TeleHelp, protecting the senior citizens as well as keeping the medical staff safe. Additionally, it alleviates the burden on care homes and hospitals during the pandemic. The partnership will provide those in need with home emergency alarms, voice communication, fall detection and activity monitoring. The advanced platform will significantly decrease pressure on care providers and local medical staff by connecting seniors directly to remote 24/7 call centers who can enact swift emergency response procedures and save lives.

The advanced remote monitoring technologies are crucial to over 60-year olds who have had contact with someone with COVID-19, or who have already been diagnosed with the virus but are not in a critical condition. Fast response and intervention are crucial to saving lives of diagnosed patients whose condition could deteriorate rapidly. In addition to the remote monitoring service, users will also receive a weekly call to check their health and wellbeing every week.

Bruno Mouco, CEO of TeleHelp said, "Our partnership with the city government began almost six years ago and has now been expanded to better fill the growing need for effective remote monitoring. The idea is to offer immediate help to vulnerable people with COVID-19 symptoms. Working with Essence SmartCare solutions ensure all this and also that even in moments of loneliness, the platform is there to support seniors during this extremely challenging period of social distancing."

Dr Haim Amir, CEO of Essence Group said: "The global spread of COVID-19 has affected us all. This is a fantastic use of our cutting-edge SmartCare technology which has the essential element to give true peace of mind. The Care@Home platform is designed to protect the physical and mental wellbeing of seniors. By partnering with TeleHelp and the City of Santos itself, we have ensured that our life-saving solutions are available to even more seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic."

TeleHelp are also working directly with Drogaria São Paulo, one of the largest pharmacy chains in Brazil, to sell directly to consumers who are not able to benefit through the partnership scheme.

About Essence

Essence is a global provider of IoT connected-living and cybersecurity solutions for communication, security and healthcare service providers, serving households and small-medium businesses. Leveraging 25 years of experience and innovation with a global presence and 50 million devices deployed worldwide, Essence is committed to developing and supporting solutions that enhance partners' businesses and enable people to live fuller, better lives.

About Essence SmartCare

Essence SmartCare, part of the Essence Group, develop pioneering IoT platforms for market-leading healthcare and senior care providers, enabling smart preventive care and emergency response so seniors can live life to the fullest - with total peace of mind. Partnering with Essence SmartCare helps position companies as progressive, forward-thinking and in touch with the changing of today's seniors - while enabling elderly people to lead more independent and safer lives.

About TeleHelp

With 14 years of experience and more than 400 thousand consultations carried out, TeleHelp is the #1 telecare company in Brazil, offering security and independence for the 60+ public or anyone who wishes to have a support inside or outside the home. It's central, open 24 hours a day, acts quickly analysing the occurrence and directing it to the most appropriate service, activating the contact list or a medical team to assist in the emergency, ensuring the necessary support.