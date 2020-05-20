Anzeige
20.05.2020
The University of Texas System Tackles GASB 87 Compliance With Planon

BRIGHTON, England, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Planon, a leading global provider of integrated software solutions to enhance real estate and facility management processes, announced that The University of Texas System has selected Planon's Lease Accounting solution to adhere to the GASB 87 lease accounting standard for public organisations in the United States.

The software solution will support the UT System, which is one of the largest systems of higher education in the nation with 14 institutions, student enrolment of almost 240,000 and an annual operating budget of $21.1 billion.

The UT System was in search of a common platform with the ability to calculate the amounts required by the new accounting standards and to integrate with its ERP. The UT System examined several vendors and solutions for GASB 87 (GASB 87 is legislation for public organisations and universities in the United States, related to the standards for ASC 842 and IFRS16) to find a dependable long-term partner.

In 2019, new lease accounting standards were introduced, altering the way that leases are recognised, measured and reported. The main change is that lease payments are no longer recognised as expenses, but assets and corresponding liabilities are calculated and reported on the balance sheet (except for low-value assets or lease terms of 12 months or less) using the single accounting model. GASB 87 has removed the distinction between finance and operating leases for lessees.

'The UT System is committed to maximising efficiencies at its eight academic universities and six health institutions,' said Fred Guelen, President of North American Operations at Planon. 'Planon is proud to support the UT System with our GASB 87 Lease Accounting solution.'

About Planon

With over 35 years of experience, Planon is the leading global provider of innovative software, proven best practices and professional services that help building owners and occupiers, commercial service providers, and financial controllers to streamline business processes for buildings, assets, workplaces and people. Independent market research and consulting firms have consistently rated Planon as a global leader in the market. Planon has implemented its comprehensive solutions for over 2,500 clients, supported by offices and partners around the world.

