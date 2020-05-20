World High Life PLC: LH Botanicals Increases Capacity in Response to Consumer Demand

Wholly owned subsidiary adds new technology and manufacturing machines, expanding product lines offered at wholesale

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2020 / World High Life Plc (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Love Hemp Ltd ("Love Hemp"), has increased capacity for its LH Botanicals business with new machinery and technology to meet growing demand.

Established by the founders of Love Hemp, Tony Calamita and Thomas Rowland, the London-headquartered company, LH Botanicals provides a complete range of CBD products for wholesale, bulk and white label, with all products certified THC-free in customisable bottle sizes, concentrations, and flavours.

The Company has found that demand for LH Botanicals' CBD products is continuing to rise and, as noted within the Company's announcement on 7 May 2020, the Company has responded by increasing production capacity by acquiring a new capsule machine and a new bath bomb machine to extend its product offerings in an attempt to increase market share further. In addition, LH Botanicals has invested in advanced in-house technology that can test for the widest range of cannabinoids as standard.

LH Botanicals Highlights

LH Botanicals' bulk CBD products are available as CBD rich oils, isolate crystals, water soluble powders, body salves, liquid terpenes, flavoured isolate e-liquids, broad spectrum unflavoured e-liquids, vegan jelly domes, gummy bears, and soft gel capsules

LH Botanicals has expanded their product offering with the addition of a bath bomb machine capable of producing 5,000 bath bombs per day

LH Botanicals has also responded to an increase in customer demand for capsules with the acquisition of an additional capsule machine capable of producing 100,000 capsules daily

Love Hemp CEO, Tony Calamita commented: "We are proud to offer exceptional levels of service and the most competitive pricing when it comes to wholesale CBD. Our broad spectrum Phyto cannabinoid-rich industrial hemp is naturally developed and grown in America, and an advanced cloning programme is used to ensure the consistency of the genetic strains to create a safe and regulated product with excellent characteristics. The acquisition of a bath bomb and additional capsule machine is testament to our continued success, and the trust we have built as a brand."

