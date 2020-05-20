Quantzig, a premier analytics solutions provider,has announced the completion of its latest success story that illustrates how a multinational manufacturing firm revamped its logistics workflow using transportation data analytics.

Data analytics, and data sharing between organizations, has the potential to create more efficient passenger mobility, as well as allow for optimal designing of transit routes and services. Today data obtained from every source can help you unearth valuable insights if analyzed accurately, and transportation data is no exception. Having said that, it's crucial to note that transportation data analytics has the potential to improve transport and logistics management, as well as enables businesses to optimize transit routes and services. Data collection is also essential to enable the use of a number of emerging technologies in the mobility space, including blockchain and artificial intelligence. Using analytics to optimize commutes and transit infrastructure will lead to lower levels of congestion, reduced tailpipe emissions, and less time spent in transit. With years of expertise in offering a plethora of services, Quantzig has been actively supporting many clients across a range of industries in their COVID-19 response and planning efforts. Based on our experience and interactions with clients from the transport and logistics industry, we suggest that businesses must focus on enhancing transportation workflows to thrive in a complex environment. We help our clients leverage transportation data analytics to develop route maps that can help businesses to optimize the logistic workflow, which in turn, will result in a drastic reduction in congestion levels and time spent in transit.

"The rapidly growing business landscape and the acceleration of exploitable and open-ended, unstructured data, has triggered significant disruptions across industries, including the transportation industry," says a transportation analytics expert from Quantzig.

Transportation Analytics Engagement: Outcomes, insights, and solutions offered

Quantzig's analytics team has extensive domain knowledge and experience in offering the best solutions that will help companies optimize their transport and logistics network. Some of the solutions offered and results obtained as a part of this transportation data analytics engagement are listed below:

Improved logistics and route planning capability and helped them achieve huge savings on maintenance and renewal

Revamped the current logistics workflow and achieve the desired level of efficiency

Offered in-depth insights into logistics routes through advanced backend dashboard that provided real-time insights based on transportation data

