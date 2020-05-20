JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) JSC Halyk Bank: 1Q 2020 Results Conference Call Invitation 20-May-2020 / 14:59 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 20 May 2020 Joint Stock Company "Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan" 1Q 2020 Results Conference Call Invitation On Monday, 1 June 2020 at 2:00pm London / 7:00pm Almaty time, Joint Stock Company "Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan" (Halyk Bank) (LSE: HSBK) will be hosting a teleconference with its senior management for investors and analysts on Halyk Bank's 1Q 2020 unaudited consolidated financial results, followed by Q&A session. Halyk Bank's 1Q 2020 unaudited consolidated financial results will be available starting from 29 May 2020. The teleconference facility can be accessed by dialing: UK: +44 330 336 9411 Russia: +7 495 646 9190 Confirmation Code: 8106767 Participants should register for the call at least 5 to 10 minutes before the start of the presentation. A webcast facility will also be available at: https://webcasts.eqs.com/halykbank20200601 [1] Presentation will be available starting from 1 June 2020 at: https://halykbank.kz/en/about/investors/investor-presentations [2] and at the above webcast facility. For those unable to listen to the call live, a replay of the the above webcast facility will be available until 1 June 2021. - ENDS - For further information please contact: JSC "Halyk Bank" Mira Kasenova +7 727 259 04 30 Margulan Tanirtayev +7 727 259 04 53 ISIN: US46627J3023 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: HSBK Sequence No.: 65085 EQS News ID: 1052231 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a9147c87057cd2eb8763490d9a888751&application_id=1052231&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8d009a22bebee82d3afb8fac3d109db7&application_id=1052231&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

