Cynerio Honored as Silver Stevie Award Winner in 2020 American Business Awards

Stevie winners will be celebrated during a virtual awards ceremony on August 5

NEW YORK, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cynerio , a leading provider of Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) security solutions today announced they were named the winner of the Silver Stevie Award in the Healthcare Technology Solution category in the 18th Annual American Business Awards today. The awards will be virtually presented to winners during a live event on Wednesday, August 5.

Cynerio enables leading healthcare organizations to meet the unique security challenges of securing medical and IoT devices. Cynerio provides full visibility into connected devices, including location and profiling, as well as ongoing healthcare-specific risk analysis and accurate anomaly detection to prevent clinical service disruption, data theft, and compliance violations.

"We are proud to be recognized for our medical-first solution that is pioneering IoMT security," said Leon Lerman, CEO and co-founder of Cynerio. "During the pandemic, healthcare organizations have been under tremendous pressure adding dozens or even hundreds of connected devices to their networks to help service the influx of new patients. Our security solution enables organizations to meet highly dynamic healthcare requirements while keeping patients safe and their data secure."

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"Despite the toughest business conditions in memory, American organizations continue to demonstrate their commitment to innovation, creativity, and bottom-line results," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "This year's Stevie-winning nominations are full of inspiring stories of persistence, ingenuity, resourcefulness, and compassion. We celebrate all of their stories and look forward to showcasing them during our virtual awards ceremony on August 5."

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2020 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

About Cynerio

Cynerio is the world's premier medical-first IoT cybersecurity solution. We view cybersecurity as a standard part of patient care and provide healthcare delivery organizations with the insight and tools they need to secure clinical ecosystems and achieve long-term, scalable threat remediation without disrupting operations or the delivery of care. For more information, visit www.cynerio.com and https://www.cynerio.com/blog . Follow us on Twitter or visit us on LinkedIn.

About the Stevie Awards



Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards , The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .