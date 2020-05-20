1.4X Growth to be Witnessed in Revenue in Luxury Folding Carton Market From 2019 to 2027, Notes Transparency Market Research

- Increasing demand for luxury goods, expansion in retail industry to contribute to growth in the luxury folding carton market

- Personal care and cosmetics, and food and beverages segments to dominate growth in the market from 2019 to 2027, Europe to dominate global luxury folding carton market over the forecast period

ALBANY, New York, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The compound annual growth rate of global luxury folding carton market will be 4.6% over the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. This would translate to a 1.4X growth in revenue over the period.

As per Transparency Market Research, "Growth in luxury goods market and retail industry is paving way for notable growth in the global luxury folding market over the forecast period. As luxury brands emerge or try to expand presence across developing economies in Asia and Latin America, demand for luxury folding cartons increases."

Key Findings of Global Luxury Folding Carton Market Study:

Personal care and cosmetics industry to contribute massively to the growth of the global luxury folding carton market

Europe to be a large market for luxury folding cartons; Asia Pacific to present new opportunities of growth

to be a large market for luxury folding cartons; to present new opportunities of growth Premiumization of alcoholic beverage to be a notable growth factor in the market

Key Drivers of Global Luxury Folding Carton Market:

The food and beverages industry is growing and a lot of this credit goes to increase in disposable income, and growing online services. Besides, it is pertinent to note here that packaging in luxury folding cartons in this industry is witnessing an upward demand curve. And, this is particularly true of alcoholic beverages. As players try to tap into the high-end consumer base, the cartons witness an increase in demand. Other factors of growth include the following:

Exclusive packaging and high shelf-appeal are driving apparel marketers towards upscale packaging, leading to growth in luxury folding carton market

E-commerce industry is also dabbling with luxury folding cartons in order to attract consumers

Appealing packaging is also being demanded for cosmetics and personal care products, with big brands wanting to tap into a premium consumer base

Nano-technology decorative elements to pave way for higher demand in the market over the forecast period

Regional Analysis of Global Luxury Folding Carton Market:

In Western Europe , the demand from apparel industry for luxury folding cartons will be high; Germany and Italy to be at the forefront of growth in the region

, the demand from apparel industry for luxury folding cartons will be high; and to be at the forefront of growth in the region North America would be second in term of market share, owing to high disposable incomes and presence of top luxury brands

would be second in term of market share, owing to high disposable incomes and presence of top luxury brands Growth of e-commerce and introduction of new apparel brands in Asia Pacific and Latin America will generate a slew of untapped opportunities over the forecast period

Competitors Landscape of Global Folding Carton Market:

The global luxury folding carton market is highly fragmented. Transparency Market Research provides an in-depth view of the vendor landscape with a comprehensive profiling of top players in its market report. Some of the most notable players are Robinson Plc, McLaren Packaging, Sunrise Packaging, Stora Enso Oyj, Westrock Company, International Paper Company, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, DS Smith Plc, Mondi Group, Coveris Holdings S.A., Karl Knauer KG, Keskeny & Co. Ltd., Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, Groupe VERPACK, Metsä Board Oyj, KOLBUS GmbH & Co. KG, HH Deluxe Packaging, Solutia Italia Srl, Stevenage Packaging Limited, and Diamond Packaging Corp.

Segmentation of Global Luxury Folding Carton Market:

Material Type

Folding Boxboard

Solid Unbleached Board

Solid Bleached Board

White Line Chipboard

Inserts

Foam Insert

Paper or Paperboard Insert

Plastic Insert

Without Insert

Structure

Straight Tuck End

Reverse Tuck End

Tuck Top Auto-bottom

Tuck Top Snap-lock Bottom

Full Seal End Cartons

Double Glued Sidewall

Others

End-use Industry

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Confectionery

Tobacco

Apparel

