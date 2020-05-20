Not one wind power project was submitted to the German network authority for the April round of a national clean energy procurement program. Almost 204 MW of solar generation capacity was allocated across 30 solar projects with an average final electricity price of €0.053/kWh.From pv magazine Germany. Wind developers appear to have thrown in the towel in Germany with federal network agency the Bundesnetzagentur revealing it received no wind project bids for last month's national solar and wind power energy auction, which procured 203.7 MW of solar capacity across 30 projects. The latest auction ...

