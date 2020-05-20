

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - It is 'a badge of honour' for the United States being the country to report the world's highest number of coronavirus deaths and infections, according to President Donald Trump.



'When we have a lot of cases, I don't look at that as a bad thing; I look at that as being a good thing because it means our testing is much better,' Trump said after a Cabinet meeting Tuesday.



'If we were testing a million people instead of 14 million people, we would have far fewer cases. So, I view it as a badge of honor. Really, it's a badge of honor. It's a great tribute to the testing and all of the work that a lot of professionals have done,' he told reporters.



To substantiate his point, Trump made a comparison of laboratory tests condcucted in the United States and other countries to diagnose the deadly disease.



'In our drive to crush the virus, the U.S. has completed nearly 12 million tests. And that number today is almost 14 million. Nobody is close. Germany would be second with approximately 10 million less than us. And we also have the best tests. South Korea is doing very well, but we're at 14 million, and they're at numbers that are very small by comparison'.



Trump said vaccines are moving quickly into phase one and phase two trials, and trials of dozens of therapies and cures are underway. 'I think we're way ahead of schedule'.



United States is the world's worst affected country with a total death toll of 91983 and 1,529,785 infected cases. This is nearly one third of the global numbers.



Vice President Mike Pence said FEMA estimates that it will be able to conduct 40 to 50 million tests a month by September.



Asked if he plans to lift travel restrictions in terms of travel between the United States and Europe, Trump replied that he would 'love it to open up as soon as it can.'



Answering another question, Trump said he is considering a travel ban from Latin America, especially Brazil, which is catching up to Russia in second place for the number of cases.



Separately, new polling data from Survey Monkey show that 49 of the country's 50 governors have significantly higher approval ratings for their coronavirus responses than President Trump.



