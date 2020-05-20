Quantzig, a premier analytics solutions provider, today announced that it is working with clients from the food and beverage industry to help them control costs and avoid product spoilage, by optimizing their inventory and supply chains. As a part of its COVID-19 business support initiatives, Quantzig is actively collaborating with food and beverage companies to help them proactively address challenges using advanced analytics solutions. With a pool of experienced analytics experts, we deliver value-driven food and beverage analytics solutions based on our deep industry experience and market-leading analytics, technology, and data management capabilities. Request a FREE proposal to learn more about our offerings for the food and beverage industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200520005466/en/

According to Quantzig's food and beverage analytics experts, "Our analytics solutions are powered by AI to empower food and beverage companies to collect, process, filter and analyze the data that can provide the stakeholders with crucial insights to maintain the quality of food products."

Amid the rising competition and complexities, the quality of food matters the most for both food and beverage manufacturers and its customers. The food and beverage industry constantly deals with major challenges around maintaining the quality standards and ensuring safe risk-free operating environments for its employees. On the other hand, customers have become selective and pay more attention to what they eat and drink. Over time, food and beverage companies have realized that maintaining the quality standards of their products is not restricted to one particular department, but is a collective effort of the processes and departments involved in the production. Parameters like quality have the ability to establish or demolish a business- an optimum quality product can improve the success probability, whereas a product that is not up to the mark in terms of quality can demote the profit quotient to a considerably lower level.

From food manufacturing firms to retail and restaurant chains, companies that are part of the food and beverage industry face unique challenges that have made it crucial for them to optimize business operations and drive down costs by leveraging food industry analytics. Quantzig has more than 15 years of experience working with leading businesses and helping them create and implement data-driven solutions to effectively handle changes now and in the future. With a skilled team of food and beverage analytics experts and data scientists that excel at data mining, forecasting, and data modeling, we offer customized analytics solutions for food and beverage companies to help streamline business operations and drive growth. So how can food and beverage companies function smoothly and maintain quality standards amid the crisis?Talk to our analytics experts to learn how our expertise and platform capabilities can help you capture, access, and analyze data to extract maximum insights.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200520005466/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us