

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone consumer confidence recovered slightly in May as several countries in the single-currency bloc started easing restrictions placed during the lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus, or Covid-19, flash estimates from the European Union showed on Wednesday.



The flash consumer confidence index for euro area climbed to -18.8 from -22.7 in April. Economists had expected a further weakening to -24.



The corresponding index for the EU rose to -19.5 from -22 in the previous month. However, both indicators remained far below their long-term averages of ?11.1 and ?10.4, respectively.



The European Commission is set to publish the detail data along with the full business and consumer survey results on May 28.



