Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (Paris:ALHGR) (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green" or the "Company"), a pioneer in low-carbon cement, today specifies the procedures for its Combined General Meeting of June 26, 2020.

Combined General Meeting to be held in closed session

Within the context of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and given governmental measures limiting and prohibiting gatherings for public health reasons, the Company's Management Board has decided to exceptionally hold this Combined General Meeting in "closed session", without the physical attendance of its shareholders or other people entitled to attend.

However, there will be a live audio broadcast of this General Meeting, which will only be accessible to shareholders who will have registered beforehand.

This decision is a result of the measures adopted by the French Government, and notably Ordinance n° 2020-321 of March 25, 2020 pertaining to the holding of Shareholders' Meetings.

The Company strongly encourages its shareholders to exercise their voting rights, one of the fundamental prerogatives of a shareholder, exclusively by remote voting in accordance with the terms governing participation set out below and in the meeting notice published in the French official legal announcement publication (BALO) on May 20, 2020. The minutes of the Combined General Meeting will be made available to shareholders, in French, within the statutory timeframe, on the Company's website under the Shareholders' Meetings section: https://www.ciments-hoffmann.com/investors/shareholders-information/annual-general-meetings/.

General Meeting voting procedures

Eligibility to participate in the Combined General Meeting is subject to having shares registered in the Company's shareholders' account in accordance with the terms set out in the meeting notice published in the BALO on May 20, 2020, and available on the Company's website in the Shareholders' Meeting section.

As the General Meeting is being held in closed session, no admission cards will be issued. Given the impossibility of attending this General Meeting in person, the Company's shareholders will be able to choose one of the three following voting procedures, in each case accompanied by a valid participation certificate enabling the shareholder to vote:

by postal vote

by sending a proxy to the Company without indicating a specific proxy;

by granting a proxy to any natural or legal person in accordance with the following conditions: for registered shareholders : send an email with an electronic signature, guaranteeing your connection with the remote voting form, to paris.bp2s.france.cts.mandats@bnpparibas.com, indicating your surname, first name, address and BP2S ID for direct registered shareholders or your financial intermediary ID for administered registered shareholders, as well as the surname and first name of the appointed or withdrawn proxy; for bearer shareholders : send an email with an electronic signature, guaranteeing your connection with the remote voting form, to paris.bp2s.france.cts.mandats@bnpparibas.com indicating your surname, first name, address and full bank details as well as the surname and first name of the appointed or withdrawn proxy, then imperatively ask your financial intermediary to send written confirmation (by post) to BNP Paribas Securities Services, Service Assemblées Générales CTO Assemblées Générales Les Grands Moulins de Pantin 9, rue du Débarcadère 93761 Pantin Cedex France.

in accordance with the following conditions:

Proxies granted to a designated third party, as well as the instructions given by the proxy for the exercise of the proxies granted to them, should be sent to BP2S by post or email by no later than 11.59 pm CEST on June 22, 2020 and accompanied by the participation certificate issued by the approved intermediaries, for bearer shareholders.

The proxy and postal voting form will be automatically sent to direct or administered registered shareholders by post.

For bearer shareholders, the proxy and postal voting form will be sent to them upon request to their financial intermediary no later than six days before the Combined General Meeting and will also be made available to shareholders on the Company's website in the Shareholders' Meeting section.

The proxy and postal voting forms should be filled in, signed and sent:

for registered shareholders : either by post to BNP Paribas Securities Services Service Assemblées Générales CTO Assemblées Générales Les Grands Moulins de Pantin 9, rue du Débarcadère 93761 Pantin Cedex France, or by email to ag2020@ciments-hoffmann.fr;

for bearer shareholders : to their financial intermediary, who will send it to BNP Paribas Securities Services accompanied by a valid participation certificate.

To be taken into account, completed and signed postal voting forms should be received by BNP Paribas Securities Services, or by the Company for voting forms sent by direct registered shareholders by email, no later than three days before the Combined General Meeting, i.e. by Tuesday June 23, 2020 at the latest.

Written questions

Shareholders can send written questions to the Company's head offices by registered post with acknowledgment of receipt or, preferably, by email to ag2020@ciments-hoffmann.fr by no later than 11.59 pm CEST on June 22, 2020. They must be accompanied by a shareholding certificate.

Submission of draft resolutions and items to the agenda

Requests by shareholders for the inclusion of items or draft resolutions to the agenda must be sent to the Company's head offices by registered letter with return receipt requested, and should be received no later than twenty-five days before the holding of the Combined General Meeting. All such requests must be accompanied by a shareholding certificate.

The list of items added to the agenda and the wording of draft resolutions will be published on the Company's website in the Shareholders' Meeting section (https://www.ciments-hoffmann.com/investors/shareholders-information/annual-general-meetings/).

Availability of documents pertaining to the General Meeting

All documents pertaining to this General Meeting will be made available to shareholders on the

Company's website (https://www.ciments-hoffmann.com/investors/shareholders-information/annual-general-meetings/), at its head offices or can be requested from BNP Paribas Securities Services or from ag2020@ciments-hoffmann.fr.

Financial calendar:

Combined General Meeting, on June 26, 2020, at 2:00pm

2020 first-half sales and results, on October 5, 2020 (after market close)

About Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies

Founded in 2014, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative low-carbon cements with a substantially lower carbon footprint than traditional cement.

Fully aware of the environmental emergency and the need to reconcile the construction sector, cement manufacturing and the environment, the Group believes it is at the heart of a genuine technological breakthrough based on altering cement's composition and the creation of a heating-free and clean manufacturing process, without clinker.

Hoffmann Green's cements, currently manufactured on a first 4.0 industrial site with no kiln nor chimney in western France, address all construction sector markets and present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration in the concrete manufacturing process, higher performances than traditional cement.

For further information, please go to www.ciments-hoffmann.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200520005533/en/

Contacts:

Hoffmann Green

Jérôme Caron

Chief Financial Officer

finances@ciments-hoffmann.fr

+33 (0)2 51 46 06 00

NewCap

Sandrine Boussard-Gallien

Investor Relations

ciments-hoffmann@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

Media Relations

ciments-hoffmann@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98