Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2020) - Effective Thursday, May 21, 2020, Independent Trading Group will be responsible for the Guaranteed Fill volume and automatic execution of odd lots for the symbol below.
Market Maker: Independent Trading Group
Dealer number: 084
Symbol: CNFA
Quick Link:
Market Marker Assignments
For questions about the eligibility requirements for Market Makers, or order entry on a Market Maker securities, please contact:
trading@thecse.com
416-367-7347
www.thecse.com
Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken