Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2020) - Effective Thursday, May 21, 2020, W.D. Latimer Co. Limited will be responsible for the Guaranteed Fill volume and automatic execution of odd lots for the symbols below.

Market Maker: W.D. Latimer Co. Limited

Dealer number: 036

Symbols: IPOT, RICH, SHRM and SONA

Quick Link:

Market Marker Assignments

For questions about the eligibility requirements for Market Makers, or order entry on a Market Maker securities, please contact:

trading@thecse.com

416-367-7347

www.thecse.com