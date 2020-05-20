Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2020) - Effective Thursday, May 21, 2020, W.D. Latimer Co. Limited will be responsible for the Guaranteed Fill volume and automatic execution of odd lots for the symbols below.
Market Maker: W.D. Latimer Co. Limited
Dealer number: 036
Symbols: IPOT, RICH, SHRM and SONA
Quick Link:
Market Marker Assignments
For questions about the eligibility requirements for Market Makers, or order entry on a Market Maker securities, please contact:
trading@thecse.com
416-367-7347
www.thecse.com
