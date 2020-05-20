

WALLDORF (dpa-AFX) - SAP SE (SAP) anticipates solid results this year as well. The company does not foresee 'Kurzarbeit' or needing any state aid, Christian Klein, CEO of the company said in the annual general meeting held virtually today.



Klein also said that the company's strong position enables it to pay out a dividend. It is the company's policy to pay a dividend totaling 40% or more of IFRS profit after tax. The company proposes to raise the dividend for fiscal year 2019 by 5%, to 1.58 per share euros.



Klein noted that the company aims to have 30% women in management by the end of 2022. The company is well on its way to achieving this goal, with nearly 27% women in leadership positions today.



In 2020, the company expect non-IFRS operating profit to be in a range of 8.1 billion euros to 8.7 billion euros at constant currencies; non-IFRS total revenue to increase 1% to 3% at constant currencies.



