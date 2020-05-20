Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest success story on market intelligence solution for a food service industry client. During this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to increase CX by 2X and sales by 31%.

The global food service industry is currently witnessing a period of low growth due to the rising tariffs on raw materials, evolving consumer buying behavior, and sustainability issues. Besides, the rise of meal kit services, direct-to-door delivery, and retail reinvention, which ranges from menu offerings to in-store experiences have not only opened up new opportunities for companies in the food service industry but have also brought about new challenges. To succeed in the long-term, companies in the food service industry will need to streamline operations, ensure food safety, revamp packaging techniques, and proactively take approaches to tackle challenges coming their way.

The business challenge: The client is a food service company in Central Europe. Food safety concerns, cost pressure, diversification of consumer preferences, labelling hurdles, and supply chain issues posed major challenges for the client. In addition, the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) and other regulations in the European food service industry were impacting the client's business operations. In order to adapt to the changes and gain a leading-edge, they wanted to gather comprehensive insights into the market's development, industry regulations, customer needs, and competitive landscape. They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market intelligence engagement.

Infiniti's market intelligence solution helped the food service industry client to:

Understand customers' buying behaviors and innovate packaging materials to suit consumers' needs

Identify cost-effective technologies and make technology upgrades before their competitors

Revamp their traditional supply chain models and adopt innovative techniques.

Keep pace with the Food Safety Modernization Act and other evolving food policies in Europe

Devise a sound marketing strategy and acquire new customers

