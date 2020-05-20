Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization's goals with global opportunities. Today's competitive business environment demands in-depth, accurate, and reliable business information to ensure that companies gain a strong foothold in domestic or foreign markets. Our global industry specialist teams ensure the international consistency of our research, enabling powerful access to the real story behind market changes. Request a free brochure for more insights into our solutions portfolio.

Business Challenge: Our client, a company in the US fast food industry, faced difficulties in communicating their delivery needs between staffs, drivers, and production centers across various locations in the United States. Also, as customers demanded transparency into where their products are in real-time, the client realized the need to invest into cost-effective technologies to track real-time inventory.

Besides, they were unable to deal with unexpected changes in product demand due to the lack of an efficient supply chain management system. The client, therefore, chose to partner with Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering inventory management solution. By leveraging Infiniti's inventory management solution, they wanted to tackle supply chain challenges and focus more into their core business objectives.

Business Outcome: Infiniti's inventory management solution helped the company in the fast food industry to enhance supply chain activities and speed up the delivery process. Also, by investing into inventory tracking technologies and tools, the client was able to better manage logistics activities and timely deliver products. Besides, Infiniti's inventory management solution helped the company in the fast food industry to enhance the accuracy in demand forecasting by 25%.

Infiniti's experts also helped the client to identify the right suppliers to provide them with superior quality raw materials. This helped the company in the fast food industry to enhance the product quality and customer satisfaction. In addition, by building a back-up plan, the client was able to efficiently adapt to the unexpected changes in product demand and delays in transportation. By leveraging Infiniti's market research engagement, the experts helped the client to identify the latest trends in food packaging. Within one year of leveraging our inventory management solution, the client was able to better plan supply chain activities, enhance communication between different teams, and speed up delivery process. In addition, the company in the fast food industry was able to reduce operating costs by 17%.

