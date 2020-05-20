Regulatory News:

Latécoère (Paris:LAT) has filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) an amendment to the universal registration document of April 30, 2020. This amendment was filed on May 19, 2020 under number D. 20-0437-A01.

The amendment to the universal registration document provides for an update by the Board of Directors, upon recommendation of the Appointments and Compensation Committee, of the Chief Executive Officer's compensation policy for 2020.

This document, which is available to the public free of charge under the conditions provided for by the regulations in force, can be consulted and downloaded from the company's website, in its French version, at the following address: https://www.latecoere.aero/finance/rapports-annuels-et-semestriels/ as well as on the website of the Autorité des marchés financiers (www.amf-france.org).

The English versions of the 2019 Universal Registration Document and the amendment are also available on the English version of Latécoère's website at https://www.latecoere.aero/en/finance/rapports-annuels-et-semestriels/.

About Latécoère

Latécoère is a tier 1 partner to major international aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Embraer, Dassault, Boeing and Bombardier), in all segments of the aeronautical market (commercial, regional, corporate and military aircraft), specializing in two fields:

Aerostructures (58% of total revenue): fuselage sections and doors.

Interconnexion systems (42% of total revenue): onboard wiring, electrical harnesses and avionics bays.

At 31 December 2019, Latécoère employed 5,187 people in 13 different countries. Latécoère, a French corporation (société anonyme) with capital of €189,637,036 divided into 94,818,518 shares with a par value of €2, is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B. ISIN codes: FR0000032278 Reuters: LAEP.PA Bloomberg: LAT.FP

