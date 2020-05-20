Regulatory News:

In the context of the Covid-19 epidemic and the administrative measures taken to prohibit collective gatherings due to health reasons, in application of the emergency measures adopted by the Government, Latécoère's (Paris:LAT) Board confirms by deliberation dated May 18, 2020 the date of its Combined Shareholders' Meeting on June 11, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Exceptionally, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Shareholders' Meeting will be held behind closed doors at Latécoère's corporate headquarters in Toulouse without shareholders and other persons entitled to attend being present, either physically or by conference call or audiovisual.

Under these conditions, shareholders must submit their votes or give a voting mandate to the Chairman by mail prior to the General Meeting by using the postal voting form or proxy form. Shareholders also retain the option of being represented by a third party who must send their voting instructions by mail. These are the only means of participation available to shareholders.

It will not be possible for shareholders to ask questions or propose new resolutions during the General Meeting. However, shareholders may ask questions in advance by e-mail to the following address: mandataires-ag-latecoere@latecoere.aero. including a certificate of share ownership so that their questions can be taken into account.

Information about this General Meeting will be published on Latécoère's website (section "Finance", "Regulated information", "Documents relating to the Shareholders' Meeting" at www.latecoere.aero) and, in particular, information concerning the procedures for holding the meeting, the invitation brochure published online on 20 May 2020, and the notice of meeting published in the Bulletin des annonces légales obligatoires (BALO).

The information referred to in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the Commercial Code are available on Latécoère's website (section "Finance", "Regulated information", "Documents relating to the Shareholders' Meeting" at www.latecoere.aero), notably in the notice of meeting brochure as well as in the 2019 Universal Registration Document dated April 30, 2020 and its amendment filed on May 19, 2020 with the Autorité des marchés financiers. The other documents and information concerning the General Meeting, in particular those referred to in Article R. 225-73-1 of the Commercial Code, are made available to the shareholders under the conditions provided for by the regulations in force and may, where applicable, be consulted on the Company's website.

Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the section dedicated to the 2020 Shareholders' Meeting on the Company's website www.latecoere.aero.

_________________________________________________________________________________

About Latécoère

Latécoère is a tier 1 partner to major international aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Embraer, Dassault, Boeing and Bombardier), in all segments of the aeronautical market (commercial, regional, corporate and military aircraft), specializing in two fields:

Aerostructures (58% of total revenue): fuselage sections and doors.

Interconnexion systems (42% of total revenue): onboard wiring, electrical harnesses and avionics bays.

At 31 December 2019, Latécoère employed 5,187 people in 13 different countries. Latécoère, a French corporation (société anonyme) with capital of €189,637,036 divided into 94,818,518 shares with a par value of €2, is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B. ISIN codes: FR0000032278 Reuters: LAEP.PA Bloomberg: LAT.FP

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200520005657/en/

Contacts:

Taddeo

Michael Henson Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7551 720441

Pierre-Jean Le Mauff Relations Media

+33 (0)7 77 78 58 67

teamlatecoere@taddeo.fr