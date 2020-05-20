Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.05.2020
WKN: A1W6ST ISIN: BMG067231032 
Stuttgart
20.05.20
16:45 Uhr
1,803 Euro
+0,109
+6,43 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.05.2020 | 18:28
Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Avance Gas - Invitation to Earnings Release Audio Webcast for the First Quarter of 2020

Bermuda, 20 May 2020 - Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OSE: "AVANCE"), will on Thursday 28 May 2020 release its unaudited results for the first quarter of 2020. In connection with the earnings release, an audio webcast and conference call will be held at 14:00 (CET). The webcast can be accessed at Avance Gas' website www.avancegas.com. Dial in details are +44 (0) 2071 928 000 (UK and International), +1 631 510 7495 (US) or +47 23 96 02 64 (Norway). Please quote the passcode: 9088721. Phone lines will open 10 minutes before the conference call.


For further queries, please contact: Peder C. G. Simonsen, Interim CEO and CFO Tel: +47 22 00 48 15

Email: p.simonsen@avancegas.com


ABOUT AVANCE GAS

Avance Gas Holding Ltd operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carriers (VLGCs), operating a fleet of 14 modern VLGC.

For more information about Avance Gas, please visit: www.avancegas.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

