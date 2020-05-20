Synavax, Inc. Announces a New "Healthy House Paint" Made for Today's New Health Challenges

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2020 / Synavax, Inc. a global leader in sustainable solutions for individuals and industries, announces the next generation of Healthy House Paint, containing antimicrobial benefits.

The Company originally launched Healthy House Paint in 2016 as an interior house paint with the unique health benefits of being zero VOC and preventing the growth of mold and mildew and bacteria.

As international events have rapidly unfolded and the issue of virus contagion in general, and the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in particular, have alerted us all to the existence of unexpected health risks, the Company has initiated R&D into antimicrobial additives.

Preliminary testing by independent third party laboratories indicates effectiveness of the chosen antimicrobial additives and Synavax Inc. is testing three different formulations containing the antimicrobial additives for an additional round of testing. If results are positive, the Company will then submit the product and test results to the FDA for registration.

About Synavax, Inc.

Synavax Inc is a global leader in sustainable solutions for individuals and industries. The Company focuses on products that reduce energy consumption, increase workplace safety, and make homes and business healthier.

