Aroundtown SA announces publication of convening notice for 2020 annual general meeting, postpones decision on dividend distribution in order to pursue potential unique opportunities and will launch a share buy-back programme 20-May-2020 Aroundtown (the 'Company') announces the publication of the convening notice and related materials for the annual general meeting of shareholders of Aroundtown ('AGM') to be held on 24 June 2020. The Board of Directors has resolved today to postpone the decision for the distribution of dividends for the financial year 2019. In light of the uncertainties for future macroeconomic developments caused by the Coronavirus pandemic and resulting international lockdowns, the Board of Directors considers it is not in the Company's best interest to propose a distribution of dividends to the AGM at this stage. The Board of Directors will continue to evaluate the market situation and may, if warranted in light of changed conditions, propose a future dividend distribution and accordingly call for another general meeting. Aroundtown's balance sheet is in a very strong and liquid position with a conservative capital structure, a high amount of unencumbered assets, a strong investment grade credit rating of BBB+ from S&P. The decision to retain the dividend payment is also based on the expectation that unique and accretive opportunities could rise in the upcoming periods as the result of economic difficulties, and the Company's corresponding desire to maintain strong firepower for these situations. In addition, the Board of Directors also resolved to initiate a share buy-back program, as it believes that the shares of the Company currently trade at a significant discount to underlying asset value and current operational performance. Further details will be published once the final buy-back program is determined. *About the Company* Aroundtown SA (symbol: AT1), trading on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is the largest listed and highest rated (BBB+ by S&P) German commercial real estate company. Aroundtown invests in income generating quality properties with value-add potential in central locations in top tier European cities mainly in Germany/NL. May 20, 2020