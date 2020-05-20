Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 20 mai/May 2020)- Pac Roots Cannabis Corp. has announced the completion of the plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") with Mountain Lake Minerals Inc. ("MLK").

In accordance with the Arrangement, the shareholders of Pac Roots as at April 28, 2020, the record date for the Arrangement, will receive one common share of MLK for every common share which they currently hold in Pac Roots.

_________________________________



Pac Roots Cannabis Corp. a annoncé l'achèvement du plan d'arrangement (l '«arrangement») avec Mountain Lake Minerals Inc. («MLK»).

Conformément à l'arrangement, les actionnaires de Pac Roots au 28 avril 2020, date d'enregistrement de l'arrangement, recevront une action ordinaire de MLK pour chaque action ordinaire qu'ils détiennent actuellement dans Pac Roots.

Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): PACR Ex-Distribution Date/ Date de distribution: Le 27 avril/April 2020 Record Date/Date d'enregistrement: Le 28 avril/April 2020 Distribution Date/ Date de distribution: Le 22 mai/May 2020

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com