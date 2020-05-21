The global zinc sulfate market size is expected to grow by 78.60 thousand tons during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact can be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200520005726/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Zinc Sulfate Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Zinc sulfate is crucial to the agricultural industry as it is used as a fertilizer additive to prevent and correct zinc deficiency in crops. Zinc sulfate is the most commonly used source of zinc in granular fertilizers owing to its high solubility in water and low cost of production. Zinc sulfate heptahydrate and zinc sulfate monohydrate exhibit high solubility in soil and are thus suitable for use in all types of soils. The increasing demand for fertilizer additives is expected to drive the consumption of zinc sulfate during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43424

As per Technavio, the increasing use of zinc sulfate as a water treatment chemical will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Zinc Sulfate Market: Increasing Use of Zinc Sulfate as a Water Treatment Chemical

Zinc sulfate functions as a corrosion inhibitor in cooling towers and municipal water systems to prevent corrosion and heavy damage to the facilities, which consist of heavy and expensive equipment. The increasing need for clean water and sludge dewatering in sewage treatment plants will drive the demand for corrosion inhibitors, which will have a positive impact on the growth of the zinc sulfate market during the forecast period.

"Factors such as the increasing zinc production and the rising demand for zinc sulfate from the textile industry will have a significant impact on the growth of the zinc sulfate market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Zinc Sulfate Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the zinc sulfate market by application (agriculture, medical, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, South America, North America, and MEA).

The APAC region accounted for the highest zinc sulfate market share in 2019, followed by Europe, South America, North America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the growth of the agriculture sector in developing countries and the rising demand for medicines and other pharmaceutical products in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200520005726/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/