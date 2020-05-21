AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B (AASU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B: Net Asset Value(s) 21-May-2020 / 05:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B DEALING DATE: 20/05/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 31.3977 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19327782 CODE: AASU ISIN: LU1681044563 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AASU Sequence No.: 65127 EQS News ID: 1052543 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 20, 2020 23:18 ET (03:18 GMT)