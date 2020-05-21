AMUNDI ETF MSCI NORDIC (CN1) AMUNDI ETF MSCI NORDIC: Net Asset Value(s) 21-May-2020 / 05:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI NORDIC DEALING DATE: 20/05/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 378.2314 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 527901 CODE: CN1 ISIN: LU1681044647 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CN1 Sequence No.: 65128 EQS News ID: 1052545 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 20, 2020 23:19 ET (03:19 GMT)