AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B (500U) AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B: Net Asset Value(s) 21-May-2020 / 05:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B DEALING DATE: 20/05/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 54.6959 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 43536845 CODE: 500U ISIN: LU1681049018 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 500U Sequence No.: 65136 EQS News ID: 1052561 End of Announcement EQS News Service

