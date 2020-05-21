The specialty silica market is likely to experience steady growth because of the increased penetration in emerging markets and growing applications of precipitated silica in the food industry. Rising at a CAGR of almost 8%, the market is estimated to have an incremental growth of USD 3.52 billion by 2024. Download Free Sample Report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200520005936/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Specialty Silica Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

A Technavio analyst says, "The global specialty silica market will be negatively impacted by the spread of COVID-19. The expansion of containment efforts is affecting business and economic activities worldwide. If the spread of the novel coronavirus is not controlled by June 2020, the market might see a significant downside compared to our base estimates."

Technavio's recent analysis of the specialty silica market, includes a detailed examination of its revenue forecasts, including market drivers and challenges, key market participants, and growth opportunities. The study segments the markets in APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA, geographically. The APAC region is expected to have a market share of 53% and will provide significant growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

For further information on this analysis, please visit: https://www.technavio.com/report/specialty-silica-market-industry-analysis

Need to comply with stringent government regulations and high energy requirements translating to high production costs for precipitated silica are expected to hinder the growth of the market. However, the increasing demand for paints with functional benefits will have a positive impact on the specialty silica market during the forecast period.

Technavio's analysis of the specialty silica market also includes:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will drive specialty silica market growth during the next five years

Precise estimation of the specialty silica market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the specialty silica market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of specialty silica market

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200520005936/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com