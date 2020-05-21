

LUTON (dpa-AFX) - easyJet Plc (ESYJY.PK, EZJ.L) said the company will be returning to flying in the middle of June. The initial schedule will comprise mainly domestic flying in the UK and France. The airline will announce further routes over the coming weeks.



To ensure the wellbeing of both customers and crew, easyJet has announced a range of new measures. As per guidelines, customers, cabin and ground crew will be required to wear masks.



easyJet said it will continue to promote its easyJet mobile app, which avoids paper boarding passes.



