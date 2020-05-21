AMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B () AMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 21-May-2020 / 08:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B DEALING DATE: 20/05/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 191.1962 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 104005 CODE: ISIN: LU1681038839 Category Code: NAV Sequence No.: 65148 EQS News ID: 1052597 End of Announcement EQS News Service

