AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN (PR1J) AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN: Net Asset Value(s) 21-May-2020 / 08:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN DEALING DATE: 20/05/2020 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 2461 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1149171 CODE: PR1J ISIN: LU1931974775 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1J Sequence No.: 65159 EQS News ID: 1052619 End of Announcement EQS News Service

