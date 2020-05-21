

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) reported pretax profit of 123.1 million pounds for the year ended 31 March 2020 compared to 123.2 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 18.6 pence compared to 20.0 pence. Underlying profit before tax increased 7% to 132.2 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share was 19.8 pence compared to 19.6 pence.



Fiscal year revenue improved to 1.07 billion pounds from 911.1 million pounds, last year. Revenue improved 10% on an organic basis, for the fiscal year period.



The Board has decided to postpone the decision on the proposal of a dividend until a later date.



