

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) announced Thursday five new renewable energy projects to power global operations in China, Australia and the U.S.



When complete, the five new Amazon renewable energy projects totaling 615 megawatt or MW of installed capacity will supply approximately 1.2 million megawatt hours or MWh of additional renewable energy to the company's fulfillment network and Amazon Web Services data centers.



The new utility-scale solar projects further support the e-commerce giant's aim to reach 80% renewable energy by 2024 and 100% renewable energy by 2030- potentially as early as 2025, as well as to reach net zero carbon by 2040.



There are three new projects in the U.S., and one each in China and Australia.



In the U.S., Amazon's two new projects in Ohio include a 200 MW solar project and an 80 MW solar project. Additionally, there is a new 130 MW solar project in Virginia. Once enabled, these three U.S.-based projects have the capacity to power the equivalent of 69,000 average U.S. homes each year.



In China, the company is setting up a 100 MW solar project in Shandong, which would generate 128,000 MWh of clean energy annually.



In Australia, a 105 MW solar project in New South Wales will have the capacity to generate 250,000 MWh of clean energy each year, which is enough to power the equivalent of 40,000 average Australian homes.



Amazon till date has announced 31 utility-scale wind and solar renewable energy projects and 60 solar rooftops on fulfillment centers and sort centers around the globe.



These projects totaling over 2,900 MW of capacity will deliver more than 7.6 million MWh of renewable energy annually, enough to power 680,000 U.S. homes.



