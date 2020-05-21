

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Electra Private Equity Plc (ELTA.L) reported a pretax loss of 52 million pounds for the six months ended 31 March 2020 compared to profit of 11 million pounds, prior year. Loss per share was 136.01 pence compared to profit of 26.79 pence. On a revenue basis, loss per share was 1.78 pence compared to a loss of 14.24 pence.



Net asset value at 31 March 2020 was 142.6 million pounds or 372.5 pence per share. The Group noted that valuations were materially impacted by Covid-19 lockdown immediately before the period end. The impact of Covid-19 on valuation as at 31 March 2020 is estimated at 62 million pounds.



