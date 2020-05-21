

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Thursday, IHS Markit/CIPS publishes UK flash composite PMI data. Economists forecast the composite indicator to rise to 25.0 in May from 13.8 in April.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it fell against the euro, it held steady against the rest of major counterparts.



The pound was worth 1.2197 against the greenback, 131.41 against the yen, 0.8989 against the euro and 1.1793 against the franc at 4:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de