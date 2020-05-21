Crypto.com Card Program Receives Green Light for Canada

CALGARY, Alberta and HONG KONG, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto.com, the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform, today announced that it is preparing to roll out the MCO Visa Card program in Canada, following launches in Singapore (Oct 2018), the United States (July 2019) and Europe (April 2020).

The MCO Visa* Card is a prepaid card that features high-end metal cards with no annual or monthly fees, airport lounge access for select cards, no-fee ATM withdrawals, contactless pay functionality, and no foreign transaction fees.

Reservations for the MCO Visa Card may be made using the Crypto.com App which includes a three-minute customer onboarding process including ID verification. Using the App, customers are able to manage their card usage, transactions, and freeze or unfreeze their card with a single tap. The App also allows users to securely buy, sell, store, send, and track cryptocurrencies - allowing users to spend fiat currency converted from cryptocurrency without currency exchange fees.

Notes: All MCO Visa Card transactions are denominated in fiat currency. All cryptocurrency exchanges to fiat currency take place before users may use their MCO Visa Card to transact on the Visa network.

The MCO Prepaid Visa Card is issued by DC Bank. Use of the Card is subject to the terms and conditions of the applicable Cardholder Agreement and fee schedule, if any. ATM bank fees may apply.

*Trademark of Visa Int., used under license.

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 on a simple belief: it's a basic human right for everyone to control their money, data and identity. With over 1 million users on its platform today, Crypto.com provides a powerful alternative to traditional financial services, turning its vision of "cryptocurrency in every wallet" into reality, one customer at a time. Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have CCSS Level 3, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 250+ strong team. For more information, please visit www.crypto.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/888271/Crypto_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1171481/MCO_Visa_Card_Coming_to_Canada.jpg