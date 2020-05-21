

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were sharply lower on Thursday as weak exports data from Japan and South Korea as well as rising U.S.-China tensions rekindled growth worries.



Japan's exports fell 21.9 percent in April from a year earlier, while South Korea's exports declined 20.3 percent in the first 20 days of this month, separate reports showed.



Minutes from the Fed's April meeting released Wednesday showed deep concern about the possibility of a potential second wave of infections rattling the U.S. and global economies.



Closer home, the French private sector contracted in May but the pace of reduction eased considerably from April's unprecedented fall as some firms began to reopen after restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus eased, survey data from IHS Markit showed. The composite output index rose sharply to 30.5 in May from 11.1 in April.



The composite output index for the euro area rose to 30.5 in May from a record low 13.6 in April.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 37 points, or 0.83 percent, at 4,459.



