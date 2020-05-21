WIMI and Tiktok are Deeply Involved in the Construction of 'AR + AI' Advertising System

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2020 / Now there are more brand advertisers are using AR technology for advertising marketing. AR advertising revenues reached $1.5 billion last year and are expected to reach $8.8 billion by 2023, according to the institute ARtillery Intelligence.

The effectiveness of using AR technology as an advertising medium has been constantly proved by data. Early AR marketers are learning how to use AR to showcase their products. The immersion of AR can leave a good impression on users. Compared with other advertising media, the interaction depth of AR advertisements is deeper, and the average length and frequency of advertisements are also higher.

According to Digiday, TikTok is planning to launch AR advertising as a way to expand its move from short video apps to ad-delivery, entertainment and interactive apps, apparently to compete with Snapchat and Instagram.

TikTok is preparing to offer an augmented reality (AR) advertising format that will compete more directly with the Snapchat filter. Snapchat filters are a key feature of photo messaging apps. Digiday, citing people familiar with the matter, said the AR brand effects AD would allow TikTok users to create videos with the AR visuals of sponsors.

Augmented reality will interact with the physical environment seen through a smartphone camera, giving brands a way to integrate their digital images into user-created video. For example, according to Digiday, carmakers may own branded AR content that shows racing cars along the kitchen table, or mascots representing advertisers may appear in the video.

Augmented reality ads will allow viewers to view more information and access music tracks by clicking on the smartphone screen, which TikTok users can add to their videos. According to Digiday, the AD format will likely be released under a different name, which is expected to be rolled out globally in the third quarter.

The advertising business is divided into online and offline AR holographic advertising, among which the online business is mainly mobile AR holographic advertising display and light entertainment advertising application. Offline advertising can be divided into two types: sales of WIMI example advertising display and non-standard item advertising display.

Entertainment business can be divided into online and offline AR holographic interactive entertainment. Online entertainment mainly includes AR holographic effect insertion of TV series, application of AR holographic effect insertion of live broadcast and short video platforms, and development, release and operation of AR holographic games. Offline entertainment mainly provides the company's own holographic digital IP copyright application, distribution and authorization services, holographic theater services and holographic performing arts services. The technical service involves providing technical service support income for advertising and entertainment platforms, as well as technical support for holographic AR demand of WIMI holographic cloud in social, educational, medical, military, household, industrial, tourism, e-commerce and other industries.

Before understanding WIMI, you need to have a basic understanding of VR, AR and MR. VR is virtual reality. Users can interact with the virtual world naturally with the help of specific devices. AR is augmented reality. This technology can superposition the virtual world with the real world, and users can interact with each other through the device. There is a small game named "AR tiaole" in ant manor of alipay, which is a simple application of augmented reality. MR is a hybrid reality that combines real and virtual worlds to create new environments and visualise a three-dimensional world. From the technical boundary, AR contains VR, while MR contains AR.

WIMI's holographic AR adware allows customers to insert real or animated 3d objects into video clips, seamlessly integrating the objects with the scene segments in the video, while the ads are mainly broadcast in film and television programs.

Compared with traditional digital advertising, holographic AR technology advertising is more interactive, cost-effective and flexible. It can identify the repeated advertising space applicable to multiple brand advertisements and save corresponding costs.

WIMI's holographic AR entertainment products include payment middleware software, game distribution platform and holographic MR software. Payment middleware software mainly refers to a company's software that can be fully integrated with various types of mobile applications. By 2018, WIMI's payment middleware has been embedded in more than 1,100 mobile applications for more than 300 customers.

MR software is an integrated holographic application platform independently developed by WIMI. It includes several modules that allow end users to edit and display holographic AR content and create custom visual effects.

The development momentum of holographic AR advertising business is relatively rapid. Both the number of customers and the unit price of customers have increased significantly in the past two years. WIMI's holographic AR adware allows users to insert real or animated 3D objects into the video and seamlessly integrate them into the video. WIMI's online holographic AR advertising solution incorporates holographic AR advertising into movies and programs hosted by China's leading online video media platforms.

In terms of subdivision, the AR industrial chain mainly includes four parts: hardware, software, application and content, and services. Hardware includes parts and equipment, software is divided into information processing and operation platform, application and content are researched and developed for different industries, and service is to distribute application content through distribution platform. In terms of business model, WIMI is a solution provider that integrates applications and content, as well as services, according to the real needs of downstream customers, and outputs complete solutions. Therefore, WIMI is mainly realized through holographic AR advertising and holographic AR entertainment products.

WIMI has independently developed and established the world's top deep learning platform and supercomputing center, and launched a series of leading artificial intelligence technologies, including: face recognition, image recognition, text recognition, medical image recognition, video analysis, unmanned driving and remote sensing, etc.

Media Contact

Company: WIMI

Name: Tim Wong

Tele: +86 10 89913328

Email: bjoverseasnews@gmail.com

SOURCE: WIMI

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/590869/WIMI-and-Tiktok-are-Deeply-Involved-in-the-Construction-of-AR-AI-Advertising-System