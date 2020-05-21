

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound erased its early losses against its major counterparts in the European session on Thursday.



The pound bounced off to 1.2237 against the greenback and 131.94 against the yen, from its early 2-day lows of 1.2186 and 131.22, respectively.



Reversing from its early 3-day low of 1.1774 against the franc and near 2-month low of 0.9001 against the euro, the pound rose back to 1.1825 and 0.8962, respectively.



Next key resistance for the pound is seen around 1.25 against the greenback, 137.00 against the yen, 1.27 against the franc and 0.88 against the euro.



