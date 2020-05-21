Interim results of pivotal Phase 2 trial reinforce potential of Lonca to become a key part of the treatment paradigm for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

Interim results of Phase 1/2 trial highlight potential to advance Lonca into earlier lines of therapy in combination with other therapies

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT), a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company pioneering the development and commercialization of highly potent and targeted antibody drug conjugates for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors, announced today that interim clinical data on loncastuximab tesirine (Lonca, formerly ADCT-402) will be presented in an oral presentation and e-Poster at the virtual 25th Congress of the European Hematology Association (EHA25).

The oral presentation details are as follows:

Title: Initial Results of a Phase 2 Study of Loncastuximab Tesirine, a Novel Pyrrolobenzodiazepine-Based Antibody-Drug Conjugate, in Patients With Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma

Abstract: S233

Session: Aggressive lymphomas: Prospective studies

Presenter: Carmelo Carlo-Stella, MD, Department of Oncology and Hematology, Humanitas Cancer Center, Humanitas University, Milan, Italy

The e-Poster details are as follows:

Title: Interim Results of a Phase 1/2 Study of Loncastuximab Tesirine (Lonca) Combined With Ibrutinib in Advanced Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) or Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL)

Abstract: EP1284

Session: 19. Aggressive Non-Hodgkin lymphoma Clinical

Lead author: Julien Depaus, MD, Department of Hematology, CHU UCL Namur site Godinne, Yvoir, Belgium

The abstracts are available on the EHA website at https://ehaweb.org/congress/eha25/abstracts-online/. Updated results that are not included in the abstracts will be presented. All oral presentations and e-Posters will be available for on-demand viewing to those registered for the meeting starting Friday, June 12, 2020, at 08:30 CEST 2:30 a.m. EDT.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) is a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company pioneering the development and commercialization of highly potent and targeted antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The Company develops ADCs by applying its decades of experience in this field and using next-generation pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD) technology to which ADC Therapeutics has proprietary rights for its targets. Strategic target selection for PBD-based ADCs and substantial investment in early clinical development have enabled ADC Therapeutics to build a deep clinical and research pipeline of therapies for the treatment of hematological and solid tumor cancers with significant unmet need. The Company has multiple PBD-based ADCs in ongoing clinical trials, ranging from first in human to pivotal Phase 2 clinical trials, in the USA and Europe, and numerous preclinical ADCs in development.

Loncastuximab tesirine (Lonca, formerly ADCT-402), the Company's lead product candidate, has been evaluated in a 145-patient pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) that showed a 45.5% interim overall response rate (ORR), which exceeded the target primary endpoint. Camidanlumab tesirine (Cami, formerly ADCT-301), the Company's second lead product candidate, is being evaluated in a 100-patient pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma (HL) after having shown an 86.5% ORR in HL patients in a Phase 1 clinical trial. The Company is also evaluating Cami as a novel immuno-oncology approach for the treatment of various advanced solid tumors.

ADC Therapeutics is based in Lausanne (Biopôle), Switzerland and has operations in London, the San Francisco Bay Area and New Jersey.

